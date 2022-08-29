WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,944 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 207,498 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.