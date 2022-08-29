WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $246,000 Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $975,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,083.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

USPH stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.13 and a 52 week high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

