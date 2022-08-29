WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $332.39 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

