WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 183.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Stories

