WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $313,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,317,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period.
Saia stock opened at $222.43 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,657. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.59.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
