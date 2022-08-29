WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $313,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,317,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Saia stock opened at $222.43 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,657. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.