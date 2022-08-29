WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $328,000 in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $812.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

