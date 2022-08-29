WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $710.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

