WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,441 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Resources Connection by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Resources Connection by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $684.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.