WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IGT opened at $19.00 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
