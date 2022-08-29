WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Down 5.6 %

IGT opened at $19.00 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.83.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.