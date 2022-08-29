WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Globant Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $213.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.