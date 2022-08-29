WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,171 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,755 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,667,000 after buying an additional 1,474,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.50. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

