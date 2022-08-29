WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Down 8.9 %

EDIT opened at $14.83 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $82,340. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.