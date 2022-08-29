WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,743,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Insider Activity

ProPetro Price Performance

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,060.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 2.44. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.