WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,284 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $257.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

