WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $304,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 78.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.03. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

