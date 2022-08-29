WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,202.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 3.1 %

GHL stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $286,580.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,765,681.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

