Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.