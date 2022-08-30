10,667 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 78.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosan stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

