1,115 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 135,903 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $21,475,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $15,346,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 383,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.95.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

