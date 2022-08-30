12,527 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.32. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

