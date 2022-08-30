15,347 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market cap of $797.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.