22,495 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

