22,495 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
