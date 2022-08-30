2,301 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

