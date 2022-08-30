24,146 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,107,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,224,000 after buying an additional 296,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after buying an additional 318,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,054 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

