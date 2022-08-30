2,677 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.