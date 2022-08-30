2,722 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

