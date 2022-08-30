28,195 Shares in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Traeger by 12.8% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 78,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Traeger by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 730,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Traeger by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

