31,100 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in AerCap by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,243 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $26,168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AerCap by 79.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 577,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $10,883,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

