3,430 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,068. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMSI opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.