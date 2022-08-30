345 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,463,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

