37,008 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SID. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 2.0 %

SID stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

