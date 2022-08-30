425 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 56.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 1.4 %

Watsco stock opened at $280.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.39.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

