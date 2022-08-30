Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.5% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

