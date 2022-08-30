ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $68,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.50. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

