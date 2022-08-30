Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

