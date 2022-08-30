Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 154,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 213,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

