Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

