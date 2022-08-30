Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $279,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,865,000. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.