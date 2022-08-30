Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 8.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

