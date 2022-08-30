Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

