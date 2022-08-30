Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,361,000 after acquiring an additional 570,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $117,464. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.