Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mirador Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 116,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 62.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 71.3% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

