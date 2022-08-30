Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,903,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 968,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,018,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

