Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

