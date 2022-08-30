Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.93 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of €6.90 ($7.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

