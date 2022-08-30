AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $70,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AssetMark Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $29.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.