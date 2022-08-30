AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.20 ($32.86) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Down 0.6 %

EPA CS opened at €23.30 ($23.77) on Tuesday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a one year high of €27.69 ($28.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.00.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.