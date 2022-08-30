Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

AXON stock opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

