Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 14,900.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.45, for a total transaction of 14,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,054,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $235.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.02. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.81 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLZE. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

