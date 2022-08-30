Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 2,800 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 749,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,543,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $773,200.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $227,460.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

NYSE:RM opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.